IGNOU Starts Registration for Skill-based Bachelor Degree Programmes for Agniveers

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for undergraduate courses for Agniveers. The varsity has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force to provide skill-based bachelor’s degree programmes to the Agniveers.

Through this partnership, IGNOU is offering five skill-based bachelor’s degree programmes – BAAS - Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills), BAASTM - Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) Tourism Management, BAASMSME - Bachelor of Arts (Applied Skills) MSME, BCOMAS - Bachelor of Commerce (Applied Skills) and BSCAS - Bachelor of Science (Applied Skills). Applications for these courses are now open on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

The primary objective of this partnership is to assist the Agniveers in obtaining a bachelor’s degree while serving in the Armed Forces. Moreover, the collaboration aims to enhance the post-service employability prospects for the Agniveers by equipping them with relevant skills through these skill-based programmes.

Agniveer Skill-based Bachelor Degree Programmes Registration Process 2023: How To Apply

STEP 1: Log on to IGNOU’s official website - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Start the registration process by clicking on the “NEW REGISTRATION" button located in the applicant login area. Fill in all the required registration details.

STEP 3: Use your personal email and mobile number during registration, as all communications from the university will be sent to these contact details.

STEP 4: After providing all the mandatory information, click the “SUBMIT" button to complete the registration process.

STEP 5: Your username will be sent to you instantly via email and SMS. Be sure to remember these login credentials for future logins.

STEP 7: If you have already registered previously, simply click the “Log in" button to access your account.

STEP 8: Fill out the application for your desired course by submitting the required details.

STEP 9: Pay the required fees.

These skill-based bachelor’s degree programmes consist of 120 credits, with IGNOU providing 60 credits of courses, and the remaining 60 credits offered as in-service skill education by the Armed Forces. The skill courses provided by the Armed Forces have received approval from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), the regulatory body for skill education. These programmes are also in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises the integration of higher education with skill education.