IGNOU TEE June 2023 Admit Cards Released, How to Download

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has recently issued the Hall Tickets for the June 2023 Term End Examination. Students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website ignou.ac.in. To download the admit card, students will be required to log in using their personal credentials, including enrollment number and password.

In the current year, the IGNOU TEE has been planned to take place in both morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, while the afternoon session is set to occur from 2 pm to 5 pm. The IGNOU TEE hall ticket plays a crucial role as it acts as the primary entry pass for candidates to gain access to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to participate in the exams.

IGNOU TEE 2023 admit card: Steps to Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of IGNOU.

Step 2 - Look for the link that specifically mentions “Hall Ticket for June 2023 Term End Examination for ODL Students, 2023."

Step 3 - Click on the provided link to proceed. You will be redirected to a login page.

Step 4 - Enter your required login credentials, such as your enrollment number and password.

Step 5 - After entering the information, click on the submit button.

Step 6 - The IGNOU TEE admission card will be displayed on the screen. Save the admit card to your device.

Step 7 - It is recommended to print a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Upon downloading the admit card for the IGNOU TEE June exam, candidates should thoroughly review the following details:

— Candidate’s name

— Enrollment number

— Control number

— Test centre code and address

— Course code

— IGNOU TEE June exam date

— Sessions and timings

— Remarks and exam day guidelines

IGNOU conducts examinations twice a year, with sessions taking place in June and December. This biannual examination system caters to the academic aspirations of students, allowing them to pursue their educational goals and complete their courses effectively.