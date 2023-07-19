IIIT Naya Raipur: Check Out the List of BTech, MTech and PhD Courses Offered

The International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur offers several BTech, MTech., and PhD courses in different disciplines. Recently, a BTech student at the institute, Rashi Bagga, secured a remarkable job package of Rs 85 lakh per annum. For the fifth consecutive year, the graduation batch of IIIT-NR achieved a 100 per cent placement record, as per reports.

While the students have been presented with diverse job opportunities in fields like software development, DevOps, quality assurance, data analysis, consulting, business analysis, and more, let us get to know the courses offered by the institute:

B.Tech.

The institute offers B. Tech. in three specializations:

1. Computer Science and Engineering

2. Electronics and Communication Engineering

3. Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

The duration of this course is four years and students seeking admission in these courses should clear their 10+2 grade with minimum 50 per cent marks, appear for the JEE Mains entrance examination, and also must be allotted a seat through the counselling rounds of JOSAA. Candidates belonging to Chhattisgarh state do not have to attempt the JEE Mains examination, their admission will be based on the marks obtained in Class 12.

Read | BTech Student From This Institute Bags Package Of Rs 85 lakh Per Annum

M.Tech.

The institute offers M. Tech. in four specializations:

1. Communication and Signal Processing

2. Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

3. Information Security

4. VLSI and Embedded Systems.

The admission for these programmes will be based on the GATE score and marks obtained in the UG degree.

For specialization in Communication and Signal Processing and VLSI and Embedded Systems, Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering or Equivalent or M.Sc. (Electronics) or Graduate (AMIETE) from the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, and a valid GATE score in EC/EE/IN is required.

For specialisation in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence and, Information Security, a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology or equivalent in an appropriate area or an M.Sc. (Computer Science/Information Technology) or Graduate (AMIETE) from the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) in Computer Science & Engineering or MCA from a recognized Institution and a valid GATE score in CS OR M.Sc. (Mathematics/Mathematics and Computing/Statistics) from a recognized Institution, with a minimum CPI of 6.5 or 60 per cent marks or First Class in the qualifying degree, and a valid GATE score in MA is required.

Ph.D

For admission in Ph.D. courses, the candidate must possess B. Tech. and M. Tech degree or any equivalent degree and must secure valid qualifying marks in GATE/NET-UGC/CSIR-NET, etc.

The candidate must also appear for the following examinations according to their relevant discipline:

1. Ph.D. (Engineering)- GATE/UGC-NET/CSIR-NET

2. Ph.D. (Science, Management)-GATE/UGC-NET/CSIR-NET/NBHM

3. Ph.D. (HSS)- UGC-NET/ CSIR-NET

The selection committees may set higher criteria than the minimum qualifications listed above.