IIM Calcutta Awards MBA Degrees to 461 Students in 58th Convocation
1-MIN READ

IIM Calcutta Awards MBA Degrees to 461 Students in 58th Convocation

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 16:53 IST

Kolkata, India

A total of 461 students of the 58th batch of the 2-year flagship MBA programme were awarded their degrees (File Photo)

The Institute also conferred 40 students with their post-graduate programme for executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 10 students with their PhD degrees

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Saturday awarded degrees to 461 students of two-year flagship MBA programme in the 58th annual convocation.

Wunderman Thompson’s Executive Director (APAC) Tarun Rai delivered the keynote address.

”A total of 461 students of the 58th batch of the 2-year flagship MBA programme were awarded their degrees, along with 78 students who were awarded for the 1-Year MBAEx Programme,” IIM-C said in a statement.

The Institute also conferred 40 students with their post-graduate programme for executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 10 students with their PhD degrees.

Recently, the final placement process for the 58th batch of IIM Calcutta’s flagship 2-year MBA programme was completed, with a three per cent rise in the average yearly salary offered to candidates this year, the statement said.

The median salary offered also increased by almost nine per cent compared to that of last year, standing at Rs 33.67 lakh.

A total of 573 offers were secured for the entire batch, with the top 25 per cent of students receiving yearly compensation of around Rs 50.86 lakh, an increase of five per cent compared to last year.

The average yearly compensation for the 2021-23 batch was Rs 35.07 lakh, up from Rs 34.20 lakh in the previous year.

The Board of Governors chairperson Shrikrishna Kulkarni and the director of IIM-C, Prof Uttam K Sarkar, were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki
  1. IIM Calcultta
