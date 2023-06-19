IIM Calcutta Introduce Executive Public Policy & Management Course For Professionals

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) along with Emeritus has introduced an Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management. The 12-month IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management is designed for a range of professionals from governments, NGOs and academia, to corporate and public affairs to gain a deeper understanding of contemporary public policy and implement transformative policies.

The executive programme is set to begin on June 30, 2023, and has a fee of Rs 3,07,500 + taxes. Upon completion of the programme, participants have the opportunity to receive the prestigious IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status. Any graduate/diploma holder with a minimum of 3 years of work experience can apply for the programme.

As stated by the collaboration, the programme’s curriculum combines public policy management, strategy and innovation along with contemporary agendas. It adopts a scientific, research-based approach to public policy, encompassing local, national, and global dimensions, as well as holistic management skills necessary to implement policies in today’s world. The IIM Calcutta’s claims that its Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management provides a comprehensive understanding of modern public policy, equipping participants with the skills necessary to envision, plan, execute, and evaluate policy innovation across various sectors to achieve social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

The institute has also led out some key learning outcomes like strong foundational thinking through a rich understanding of theoretical and practical aspects of policy-making, innovative thinking through exposure to best practices in policy formulation and the blueprint of a scientific approach, and imbibing multi-disciplinary thinking by embracing economic, social, political, legal and cultural contexts in policy-making. It also aims to inculcate a new-age thinking to adapt contemporary ideas like strategic policy-making and technology in governance to build a dynamic policy understanding, as well as executional thinking.

The programme will take place via live online sessions with IIM Calcutta faculty, as well as in-campus sessions. The programme includes real-world applications, peer discussions, case studies, hands-on simulations, in-class lectures from IIM Calcutta faculty and insights from industry experts. The comprehensive and multi-disciplinary curriculum encompasses subjects such as policy appraisal and evaluation, public finance, law and public policy, social and ethical aspects of public policy, among others.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The IIM Calcutta’s Executive Programme in Public Policy and Management is a significant milestone in empowering the nation through impactful policy-making. This unparalleled programme will bring together of professionals from across diverse backgrounds with a collective vision to contribute to nation-building through powerful policies. The programme takes a contemporary and scientific approach to policy-making, in a way that makes its outcomes manifold. Through Emeritus’s collaboration with a leading institution such as IIM Calcutta, we are proud to bring this world-class programme to the professionals across the country and drive high impact through the distinguished professors who will be the programme faculty.”