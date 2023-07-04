IIM Kashipur Increases Seats From 320 To 490 For Varied Courses In Effect From This Year

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur has enrolled 321 students for 2023-2025 batch who aims to pursue for two year MBA Course in the premiere institute. Additionally, 170 students have enrolled in IIM Kashipur for its two-year MBA (Analytics) course. This year, the Institute has increased its seat from 264 to 320 for MBA program and from 80 to 160 for MBA (Analytics) program.

The inaugural program of the new batches (AY 2023-25) of MBA, MBA (Analytics), and Doctoral (PhD) programs of IIM Kashipur started with an orientation session conducted by the Institute from June 26th to June 30th 2023. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Mr. Asish Mohapatra, Co-Founder and CEO of SoftBank-backed OfBusiness, and the Guest of Honor, Dr. Swati Jain, Vice President of Analytics at EXL. Mr. Amod Tripathi, an IIM Kashipur Alumnus and Director, Strategy & International Marketing at SGPL was the special invitee.

Director, Prof. Kulbhushan Balooni said “Today, we are creating a new milestone in the small history of IIM Kashipur. We have the biggest ever batch of students joining the Institute. By Increasing the Batch strength from 320 students last year to 490 students this year, our intake of students is almost the same as of 1st generation IIMs." He highlighted and said “While the first-generation IIMs took many years to come to this stage, IIM Kashipur has done so in 12 years."

Mr. Asish Mohapatra, CEO of SoftBank -backed OfBusiness expressed his views and stated, “Take responsibility for your life and demonstrate excellence.” He explained the theory of ‘Six H’ in life and said “The first H is hunger, the ability to dream and go beyond what people around you are telling you. The second H is hard work. The third H, which is the most important, links the first two and cannot be done without Humility. Be generous, give others their time."

Dr. Swati Jain, Vice President of Analytics at EXL said, “In the coming two years, you may take the initiative to move forward and build deeper relationships by helping others with suggestions for their future. This is something that will serve you in the future. So that your focus is not only on business but also on people. ”

Addressing students the Director said “By being in the Himalayas even for a couple of days, you can learn a lot. It is rightly said: “Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places, where other people see nothing".”

He further inspired the students to ask questions and said “Do ask questions to your teachers. It empowers you as well as the teachers" saying that it would probably be the last opportunity for you to ask questions before you embark on your corporate journey.

Prof. Mala Srivastava, Dean of Academics at IIM Kashipur, congratulated the incoming batch for the 2-Year MBA program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur. She asked the students to remember the endless faceless people who have helped them to reach here, and said “All of them are looking at you, so that they can say one day that I taught this student or I helped the students or he was my friend. So rise up and shine so we all can say it one day.”