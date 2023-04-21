IIM Lucknow Launches Global Leadership Programme for Professionals

IIM Lucknow in collaboration with Imarticus Learning has launched its global senior leadership program to upskill professional managers who have at least 5-year professional experience and are aspiring to secure leadership positions in the finance, HR, operations, and marketing functions.

This program aims to inculcate in professional managers the required expertise to navigate the challenges in the field and acquire proficiency in engaging with other CXOs within and outside the organization. The learning experience involves two tracks, the first track involves training for core general management skills, and the second track prepares professionals for skills required to transition into the role of a CFO or a CMO or a CHRO or a COO.

Additionally, 11 masterclass sessions from existing CXOs will focus on helping those enrolled to learn about the real-life applications of knowledge. The programme includes a business simulation game where participants acquire decision-making skills for a general management role across marketing, operations, finance, HR, and International business functions.

The programme is designed to provide executives a focused know-how to operate businesses across the Middle East, India, and South Asia regions. The 10-day campus immersion session at IIM Lucknow will help students build a network, which is essential to secure career growth opportunities. Along with this, the participants also earn executive alumni status of IIM Lucknow on successful completion of the program.

Prof. Nishant Uppal, Chairperson of MDP at IIM Lucknow said, “The thoroughness and research that has gone behind designing the course is impressive. It is the optimum combination of theoretical knowledge, practical exposure, and networking opportunities. Those enrolled have been provided with all the ammunition necessary to be a successful leader in their field.”

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, said, “This course is specifically designed for professionals to gain the required expertise to navigate challenges in the real world. The curriculum is designed keeping in mind the demands of the industry and helps students acquire the theoretical and practical skills necessary to achieve leadership positions.”

