IIM Mumbai to Take MBA Admission Through CAT 2023 Score

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai will use the scores from the Common Admission Test (CAT) for admitting students. It will accept CAT 2023 scores for admission to three MBA programmes — Master of Business Administration (MBA), MBA in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and MBA in Sustainability Management.

The application process and forms for these programmes will be announced separately on the official website iimmumbai.ac.in. The National Institute of Industrial Engineering, or NITIE has been rebranded as IIM Mumbai after being included in the IIM Amendment Act 2023 as the 21st IIM.

On August 8, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023, replacing the Indian Institutes of Management Act 2017. The bill, introduced by the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, aims to limit the autonomy of IIMs with the appointment of the President of India as a visitor to these institutes.

The registration process for CAT 2023 is currently underway. This year, the entrance exam for admission into various management courses in IIMs and other reputed institutes is being conducted by IIM Lucknow. Candidates can register for CAT 2023 online through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, by September 13. The CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on November 26, and the results are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2024.

This year, IIM Lucknow has expanded the number of cities where the exam will be conducted to 155. In comparison, last year’s exam was held in 150 cities. Candidates will have the option to select up to six cities of their preference for the exam. The CAT exam has a duration of three hours and consists of three main sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative aptitude.

According to the CAT 2023 notification, candidates are required to possess a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent. These marks should be awarded by a university approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Last year, CAT applications saw an increase of nearly 11 per cent from 2.3 lakh in 2021. The number of applications for CAT was 2.28 lakh in 2020. The computer-based test was held on November 27, 2022, in three separate sessions.