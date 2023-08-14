IIM Raipur Launches Diploma, PG Certificate Courses In Digital Health

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, has partnered with the Digital Health Academy (DHA), which operates under the name of Digital Health Associates Pvt Ltd, and has begun the admission process for the postgraduate certificate and diploma programmes in Digital Health. These programmes are designed to provide participants with a thorough grasp of the digital health field, driving them to unparalleled professional growth and achievement. The online style of learning provided by these new curricula enables a flexible learning environment for students. The courses run for 53 weeks and provide a thorough self-paced learning experience.

The PG courses are open to applicants who register on the official website, digitalacademy.health. September 25 is the final date to register for these courses, while August 25 is the deadline for early application submissions.

Candidates who wish to enrol in the diploma course must be at least 25 years of age or older as of July 20 and possess a high school diploma or an equivalent degree. However, those with a professional degree are exempt from the age limit. Proficiency in the English language is a mandatory requirement for enrolling for the course. A graduation or equivalent degree, as well as a minimum of two years of relevant work experience in various healthcare areas, are prerequisites for those enrolling for the postgraduate certificate curriculum.

The two rounds of the IIM Raipur selection process for these courses will involve evaluating applicants based on their resumes, prior work experiences, and potential future contributions.

“Our first batch of this program in collaboration with DHA has resulted in a very meaningful output as well as lovely testimonials. This prompts us to launch the second batch and we look forward to delivering an equally meaningful engagement with a new group,” IIM Raipur director Ram Kumar Kakani highlighted.

Rajendra Pratap Gupta, the Founder of Digital Health Associates Pvt Ltd shared his thoughts on the programmes and said, “Those without formal training in digital health will hit a career block in the next three to five years and so we developed this programme. This course emerged from an exhaustive two-year research effort involving eminent global authorities in digital health. With insights gathered from more than 60 influential figures across diverse healthcare sectors such as hospitals, pharmaceuticals, research and development, med-tech, information technology, regulatory bodies, and policy-making entities."