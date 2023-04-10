IIM Rohtak Holds 12th Convocation, Highest Salary at Rs 36 LPA, 16% Higher Than Last Year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak which held its 12th convocation on April 8, conferred degrees to 236 students from the MBA programme’s 12th batch, one from the PhD programme, and 37 graduates from the BBA programme. This year, the highest salary offered to students of IIM Rohtak has risen to 36 LPA. The average salary for this year is 16 per cent higher than the previous year, the institute claimed.

The graduating class once again had a 100 per cent success rate in its final placement process, according to IIM Rohtak Director Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, who spoke during the graduation ceremony.

The convocation ceremony included a presentation of awards to the passing class’s top performers. Deeksha Gabra received the Gold Medal for Scholastic Performance, while Akshat Shukla received the Gold Medal for being the all-rounder for the year. Megha Aggarwal and. Mridul Gupta received silver and bronze medals respectively for their academic performance.

The convocation was attended by Hon’ble Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the chief guest and Hon’ble Justice Avneesh Jhingan as the guest of honour.

Chief Guest, Justice Surya Kant, extended his congratulations to the graduating students of IIM Rohtak and motivated them. “You should outline the set of commitments to yourself that are grounded on your innermost thoughts that are important to you, what you want out of life, and how you would conduct yourself to uphold your self-respect. If you use this personal compass to continuously guide your choices in life, you will not fall into the trap of mechanically pursuing the path that is conventional and obvious. Indeed, you will definitely create your own course based on your deepest values and preferences." he said.

He went on to say that the record number of female MBA students at IIM Rohtak, nearly 70 per cent, is an incredible accomplishment for a university on a global level.

“Our society is driven by emotions. The significant investments by parents for their children is made without any conditions or expectation in return. Hence, students must remember that this integral aspect of parenting is the foundation of our Indian society," said Justice Avneesh Jhingan.

