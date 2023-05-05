IIM Sambalpur: Avni Malhotra Secures Highest Package Of Rs 64.61 LPA At Microsoft

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is famous for giving high packages to its students. And raising a level a notch higher, IIM Sambalpur has set new standards after surpassing its previous placement records. This year the number of companies which participated in the placement drive at this institution was 130. This is more than 30 per cent of companies which visited last year at IIM Sambalpur for recruitment. And making use of this opportunity, Avni Malhotra secured the highest package of Rs 64.61 LPA at Microsoft.

According to a report released by IIM Sambalpur, Avni Malhotra’s package is the highest domestically, whereas the highest international package was Rs 64.15 LPA.

According to the media reports, Avni is a resident of Jaipur. She had to clear 6 rounds of interviews after which she secured the job. She had a prior experience of 3 years at Infosys. She did graduation with a Bachelor of Technology ( B. Tech) in computer science.

For the MBA class of 2021–2023, the median package at IIM Sambalpur is Rs 16 LPA, and the average salary is Rs 16.64 LPA. However, female students make an average of Rs 18.25 LPA. The top 10% of the batch’s average salary is Rs. 31.69 LPA.

More than 130 organisations visited the campus of IIM Sambalpur this season including well-known recruiters like Microsoft, Vedanta, Toloam, Amul, Adani, EY, Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte and Amazon.

Students at the institute have been offered jobs in the fields of operations, general management, marketing, and finance. The positions that were offered were Management Consultant, Functional Consultant, Product Manager, Senior Analyst, Research & Advisory, Business Analyst, Team Lead, Sr Consultant, Senior Analyst, Product Management, Credit Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Project Manager, Sr. RM, Key Account Management, Inventory Planner, and others.

Read all the Latest Education News here