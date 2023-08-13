IIMC Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared At iimc.admissions.nic.in

Indian Institute of Mass Communication has released the seat allotment results for round one. Candidates who applied for the admission can check and download the allotment from iimc.admissions.nic.in. The admissions are for the one year Post Graduate Diploma courses. Here is process to download and access the allotment results:

IIMC Admissions 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1- Visit the official website of IIMC, iimc.admissions.nic.in

Step 2- On the webpage, under latest announcements section check the link to download round one.

Step 3- Login with your credentials.

Step 4- The IIMC Admission 2023 round one seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen of your electronic device.

Step 5- It is the wish of the candidates to print the document for future records.

The online submission of the willingness (Freeze/Float) option, document upload, seat acceptance fee payment, and candidate response to questions will start on August 14 and run through August 18. The following options must be chosen by candidates during the willingness submission process:

Float (Yes-Upgrading): I am willing to make better decisions at upcoming counseling sessions. To confirm the candidate’s assigned seat, a fee of 20,000 is required as a seat acceptance fee.

Freeze (No - Upgrade): No, I’m happy with the seat I was given and I don’t desire an upgrade during later rounds of counseling.

IIMC Entrance Admission 2023: IIMC PG Diploma Courses and Seat Intake

A total of eight courses for duration of one year each are offered by IIMC.

- PG Diploma in English Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is at all the IIMC centres, which includes IIMC New Delhi, IIMC Dhenkanal, IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Jammu, IIMC Amravati and IIMC Kottayam. While IIMC Delhi and Dhenakanal offer 68 seats each, the other regional centres have 17 seats reserved for English journalism.

- PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 68 seats.

- PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 51 seats.

- PG Diploma in Advertising & PR (Bilingual) Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 71 seats.

- PG Diploma in Urdu Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is offered only at IIMC New Delhi and has 17 seats.

- PG Diploma in Odia Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is offered only at IIMC Dhenkanal, Orissa and has 25 seats

-PG Diploma in Marathi Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is offered only at IIMC Amravati, Maharashtra Orissa and has 17 seats

- PG Diploma in Malayalam Journalism Course: Student Intake, IIMC Campus

The course is offered only at IIMC kottayam, Kerala and has 17 seats.