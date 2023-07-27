IIRF 2023: IIT Bombay Top Govt Engineering College, BITS Pilani Best Among Private Institutes

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has clinched the top position in the list of government engineering colleges in India, according to the latest Indian Institutional Ranking Frameworks (IIRF). The list was released on July 26 by Indian Institute Council (IIC). IIT Delhi has secured the second position. IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur secured the third and fourth position respectively.

In the top private engineering colleges, Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani emerged as the leader, claiming the coveted first position. The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, secured second position and the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, secured third place.

Delving into the numbers, the list of the top 20 government engineering colleges revealed that Uttar Pradesh has the highest representation with three colleges, closely followed by Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, each boasting two colleges among the top-ranked.

IIRF 2023: Top 10 government engineering colleges in India

1. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

8. Indian Institute of Technology BHU

9. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

10. Institute of Chemical Technology

IIRF 2023: Top 10 private engineering colleges in India

1. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

2. Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology

3. Vellore Institute of Technology

4. Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra

5. Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology

6. RV College of Engineering

7. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

8. BMS College of Engineering

9. Manipal Academy of Higher Education

10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Earlier, in other IIRF rankings, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi took the top spot among central universities, followed by Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi and Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh.

For private universities, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Technology (DAIICT) in Gujarat secured the prestigious first position, while Ashoka University in Haryana and Nirma University in Gujarat took the second and third spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the category of Deemed Universities (Govt. & Pt.), the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru ranked first, closely followed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi and Homi Bhabha National Institute in Mumbai.