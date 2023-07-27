IIT Bombay Allows Students to Avail Exit Option in BTech Course in Line With NEP 2020

In a significant move following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IIT Bombay has introduced a valuable option for its students. Recognizing the diverse needs and aspirations of its student body, the institute has now established an early leave provision for those facing challenges in completing the full four-year Bachelor of Technology (BTech) curriculum.

Under this new initiative, students who successfully fulfill 60 per cent of the total credit requirements will be eligible to obtain a BSc (engineering) degree in three years. This alternative degree will grant them the opportunity to participate in placement activities as well. The decision aims to support students who might be encountering difficulties in their studies or who are eager to explore alternative paths while still offering them a recognized qualification.

According to a report in Times of India, 15 students have already taken use of the early exit option, which is in line with the NEP’s suggestion that educational programmes include numerous entries and exit points. While JEE (Advanced) is used to determine admission to IITs, lateral entry is not currently possible.

If students prefer to leave after the first, second, or third year, the NEP suggests a certificate, diploma, or degree. “Students have to roughly complete 60 per cent of the total credits allotted to the course to get the BSc (engineering) degree,” the dean, Avinash Mahajan said.

He added, “We would like the students to complete the course,” while attesting that the institute had not anticipated providing an every-year leave option.

IIT Bombay is boosting the intake for numerous minor courses in order to increase flexibility and foster different learning. This change allows students to investigate subjects outside of their specialisation. While the branch change option is no longer available after the first year, the institute has established a wide choice of minor programmes as electives to enhance adaptability.

Meanwhile, the deputy director of IIT Bombay, S Sudarshan asserted the institute is committed to providing a diverse range of courses across disciplines. IIT Bombay has established new courses, such as the School of Management and the School for Entrepreneurship, in compliance with the NEP. The institute is also forming alliances with overseas universities to enable internationalisation and worldwide exposure for its students.