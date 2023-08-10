IIT Bombay Launches e–Yantra Robotics Competition, College Students Can Apply Till August 25

The 2023–24 edition of the e–Yantra Robotics Competition has been launched by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) to help students develop their skills via “Project Based Learning." Participants of the annual competition go through a 6-month session employing a “learn by doing" methodology and a demanding collaborative regimen. This year’s edition is centred around the topic “The Space Beyond."

The competition is divided into two stages: during the first phase, students are trained using simulators, and in the second, competitors are tested on problem-solving obstacles established as “themes" and performed on actual hardware.

On portal.e-yantra.org, students can sign up in teams of two to four individuals from any year and branch of the same institution until August 25. This year’s broader subject is outer space, and participants are challenged to provide unique solutions for constructing space-related applications. This year, the institute has kept a cash prize worth Rs 10 Lakh for the winning team. For a small group of participants, there are several hardware-based themes with free robotic kits.

Every year, around 100 interns are selected for a six-week paid summer internship at IIT Bombay as part of the e-Yantra Robotics Competition. The competition offers a forum for young engineers to learn hardcore engineering skills in a hands-on and enjoyable environment.

Modern technologies like Robotic Operating System (ROS), Drone Control, Control System Design, Robot Design, Machine Learning (ML), Image Processing (IP), 3D Design, etc. are covered in each competition category.

Prof. Kavi Arya, the Principal Investigator of e-Yantra, recognises the rapidly changing world ushered in by AI and said, “In today’s fast-changing world led by AI and other emerging technological tools, it is imperative that we invest more on training young minds to have a broader entrepreneurial outlook in life. They should be encouraged to take up issues with a mindset to create new knowledge and solutions that can have a bigger societal impact.”

E-Yantra, he continued, has always worked to include young people in entrepreneurial pursuits that go beyond the confines of traditional classroom instruction. “Our goal is to create “student innovators for local disruption, ’” he explained further.

For more than ten years, the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, has provided funding for the IIT Bombay’s e-Yantra Robotics Competition. This competition is an essential part of educating the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators for the dynamic world of technology that lies ahead.