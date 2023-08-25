IIT Bombay Receives Rs 160 Crore From An Anonymous Alumnus

Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT Bombay) has received Rs 160 crore from an anonymous donor. This is the first time when IIT Bombay has got an anonymous donor in its history. As reported by media, an anonymous alumnus of IIT Bombay has given the cheque with a request to keep it private. The authorities at IIT Bombay said, the anonymous alumnus wants to donate to establish a Green Energy and Sustainability Research Hub in the campus.

By making this contribution, IIT Bombay can better articulate its position to fight against the climate problem said the Institute. The hub will be situated in a cutting-edge academic structure on the IIT Bombay campus in the Powai district, and will focus to extend critically essential sectors, according to a statement from the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay. In its release, IIT Bombay administration has assessed the areas where the money of anonymous alumnus will be used.

The areas of attention include assessing climate risks and creating practical mitigation plans, preparing for climate change, and conducting thorough environmental monitoring said the administration at Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay. Additionally, the hub aims to promote the use of energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources.

Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will help with research in a number of important fields, including battery technology, solar photovoltaics, biofuels, clean-air science, flood predictions, and carbon capture, among others. It is put forth by the IIT Bombay administration that the research center will promote strategic partnerships with international universities and businesses and provide educational training adapted to the needs of the industry.

The unexpected present arrives when IIT Bombay is dealing with budget cuts and borrowing money from the Higher Education Financial Agency (HEFA) to fund expansion. The donations will be used to launch the campus’s Green Energy and Sustainability Research hub (GESR). The majority of it will be set aside for research, with some of it going toward developing new infrastructure.