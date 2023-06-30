CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IIT Bombay Students Ask Management To Utilise Nilekani's Aids For Facilities Upgradation

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 16:41 IST

The opposition by the students has forced the management of IIT Bombay to comment on the situation (Representative Image)

Especially after the massive donation of Nandan Nilekani, students from the premiere institutes have asked management to upgrade the facilities for the students

In the recent ranking by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, Indian Institute Of  Technology Bombay has secured fourth position. Despite one of the most demanding colleges in the country, students of IIT Bombay have questioned the facilities of the institutes time and again. Especially after the massive donation of Nandan Nilekani, students from the premiere institutes have asked management to upgrade the facilities for the students.

As reported by NDTV, many students in the IIT Bombay suffers from poor amenities and no one to listen. The report also highlighted that rooms of the institutes are crammed and cramped and lack hygiene. Further the room made for a single student is shared by two students and washing machines does not work. In the report, it is further highlighted that reading rooms are cramped and food is inedible conditions.

Various memes on social media are viral where students and their parents are questioning the amenities of the institutions. A Twitterati shared “Thanks Nandan. My son is studying there. This is the second year hostel meme on the net."

Another user also mentioned the condition of the rooms in large “The meme has indeed gone viral. Feel very bad seeing it - this looks similar to the room I stayed in (1989-93) at @iitbombay - except that now there are two students in a room! No place to stand around with the two beds - let alone place for a study table/chair."

Taking note of the opposition of the students, the management at the IIT Bombay reacted that the donations will used to ameliorate the living facilities of the students. They also highlighted that the institute has begun a project evergreen whereby they will develop hostels and upgrade facilities for the students.

Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website.
