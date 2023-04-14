IIT Bombay Student's Death: Hostel Mate's Police Remand Extended Till April 15

A special court here on Thursday extended till April 15 the police remand of IIT Bombay student Arman Khatri who has been accused of abetting the suicide of his hostel mate Darshan Solanki.

Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly ended his life by jumping off the seventh floor of his hostel building located on the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay campus in suburban Powai on February 12 this year.

While seeking further remand, the police told the Special Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe court that Khatri had threatened Solanki with a paper cutter after the latter allegedly abused his caste and religion.

The prosecution said Solanki committed suicide due to Khatri’s threats and, therefore, the statements of other students need to be recorded for details of the incident.

The mobile phone used by Khatri had been sent for forensic examination and its analysis report was awaited, the prosecution further told court.

Allowing the police’s plea for extension of Khatri’s remand, Special Judge AP Kanade said, ”In my view, for further investigation the presence of the accused with the police is justified.” Khatri, who stayed on the same floor of the hostel as Solanki, was arrested earlier this month.

