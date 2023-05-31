IIT Delhi, Education Ministry Hosts Workshop On Mental Health, Stress Management

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, conducted a workshop on mental health and stress management on May 30. It began at 2 pm in the Senate Room of the IIT Delhi’s main administrative building. The workshop was jointly hosted by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and it primarily focused on addressing the pressing issue of mental health among students. The seminar came up with strategies for dealing with stress in academic as well as personal settings.

Through this event, IIT Delhi and the Ministry of Education aimed to offer valuable insights from well-known mental health specialists, professionals and distinguished speakers. The seminar revolved around four major topics:

Importance of Communication – parent, student, faculty; use of AI/ML.

Psychiatry, counselling, accessibility, event organisation.

Governance Reforms – Capacity Building, Grievance Redressal, Evaluation, Ownership

Curricular Reforms & Implementation – Ways of yoga and meditation, stress management, experiential session, etc.

IIT Delhi Director, Professor Rangan Banerjee delivered the welcome address, followed by presentations that were held by top subject experts. The seminar was attended by several participating institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS), National Institute of Technology (NIITs), Indian Institute Of Management (IIMs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISERs), All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Xavier School of Management (XLRIs) and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs).

On the other hand, IIT Madras launched a wellness session series for its students that started on April 19. The series was announced as part of the number of initiatives that were taken by the institute to provide students with an environment filled with peace and harmony.

With the introduction of this series, IIT Madras plans to increase awareness of mental health issues among students. They also aim that experts in the related field will talk about several options available to candidates while addressing the issue and easing stress whenever it is experienced.

As per reports, the programme at IIT Madras is being organised with the support of the National Health Mission (NHM), Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) and Government of Tamil Nadu for students across the state via meetings by renowned professionals involved in enabling mental wellness programmes.