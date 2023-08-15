IIT Delhi Hosts Seminar on Medical Technology and Healthcare Ecosystem at Upcoming Jhajjar Campus

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi hosted a seminar on medical technology and the healthcare ecosystem on August 14 at the upcoming campus in Jhajjar. The seminar featured four panels, each exploring crucial aspects to fortify the med-tech and healthcare ecosystem at the IIT Delhi Jhajjar campus. The institute along with AIIMS New Delhi are further planning to commence a joint PhD programme soon.

The seminar was graced by Niti Aayog member for health, VK Paul, and V Srinivas, Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance. Joining the event as guests of honour will be Upendra Kumar Singh, Director General (Life Sciences) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and M Srinivas, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

#IITDelhi to organise a workshop on MedTech & Healthcare Ecosystem for Upcoming IIT Delhi-Jhajjar CampusDate- August 14, 2023Time- 09:00 a.m. Watch LIVE- https://t.co/XdoqMZVLVC pic.twitter.com/j2o0Mw4vGV — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) August 13, 2023

The first panel, comprising eminent experts including SVS Deo and Sameer Bakhshi from AIIMS Delhi, Sujata Mohanty from AIIMS Delhi’s stem cell facility, and Prashant Kumar from Karkinos Healthcare, will delve into the intriguing topic of ‘Patient-Specific Drug Development for Cancer Treatment.’

The subsequent panels featured discussions concerning ‘Performance Enhancement for Paralympians and Injury Prevention,’ as well as ‘Medical Implants, Diagnostics, Devices Design, and Development.’ Distinguished speakers like MV Padma Srivastava from AIIMS Delhi, Gaurav Agarwal from Tata 1 Mg, and Nitin Aggarwal from ZS Associates will lead discussions on ‘Digital Healthcare, Medical Imaging, and Diagnosis.’

IIT Delhi recently announced the establishment of two extension campuses in Jhajjar and Sonipat. The Jhajjar campus is poised to revolutionise the healthcare sector, focusing on cancer treatment and drug research. As part of its global outreach, IIT Delhi is also gearing up to launch an international campus in Abu Dhabi by 2024. Outreach programmes for students and training initiatives for stakeholders in the UAE are already underway, paving the way for innovative breakthroughs.