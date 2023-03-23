IIT Delhi Launches MTech Programme in Robotics

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) has launched an inter-disciplinary Master of Technology (MTech) programme in robotics. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official website- iitd.ac.in till March 30, 2023. The first batch of the programme will start in the academic year 2023–24.

The programme has an intake of 25 students. Applicants are required to have a valid GATE score, after which they will be required to pass the programming test and interview to secure a seat.

The two-year programme will be jointly offered by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, the Department of Electrical Engineering, the Department of Mechanical Engineering, and the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence in association with the Center of Excellence on Biologically Inspired Robots and Drones (CoE-BIRD).

The Master of Technology in Robotics at IIT Delhi will provide students a multidisciplinary curriculum that will prepare them to create innovative and intelligent products and systems to address today’s challenges in developing Robotics platforms and applications. The program is designed to be heavy on experiential learning coupled with firm theoretical foundations.

The M.Tech. programme also supports four specializations: Collaborative Robotics, Industrial Robotics, Rehabilitation and Medical Robotics and Autonomous and Intelligent Vehicles.

“There is a clear scarcity of personnel trained in the area of Robotic technologies, whereas the Robotics centered automation industry has been growing at tremendous speed internationally as well as in India. This is a clear gap that this newly launched M. Tech. programme in Robotics by the institute will help bridge”, said Prof. Subodh Kumar, a faculty at the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, IIT Delhi, and Coordinator, CoE- BIRD.

