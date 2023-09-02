IIT Delhi Opens Application For New Design Thinking And Innovation Certificate Course

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi‘s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) has introduced and started accepting applications for the sixth certificate programme in Design Thinking and Innovation. Candidates can apply for the course at IIT Delhi’s official website, iitd.emeritus.org. The application deadline is set for September 13. This is a 20-week online course which will begin on December 28 and the overall course fee is Rs 1 lakh excluding GST.

How To Apply:

Log on the IIT Delhi’s official website- home.iitd.ac.in

Click on the CEP column under Academics from the menu bar.

It will redirect you to the CEP website.

Click on Apply Now on the Design Thinking and Innovation course from the upcoming courses section.

The candidate will be taken to iitd.emeritus.org.

Log in and submit your application.

Candidates must hold a graduate degree (10+2+3) or a diploma from an accredited university in any discipline in order to apply. They must have at least a 50% grade point average and one year of job experience.

The students who receive at least 60% in all evaluation components and complete the final project will be awarded a completion certificate from IIT Delhi. Participants who get less than 60% or are unable to complete the project will receive just a participation certificate.

The curriculum will allow applicants to work on real-world projects with industry partners through over 150 recorded video lectures, assignments, brief quizzes, two weekly office hours with professors, live webinars, and one final project. As per the course brochure, designers and design engineers, creative managers, art directors, UX designers, entrepreneurs, innovation and growth consultants, product managers, marketing managers, branding managers, growth managers, R and D managers, rural entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises, and professionals are among those who will benefit from the programme.

The programme consists of 14 modules, including an introduction to human-centred design (HCD), HCD and innovation, context, environment, and users; identifying user needs, ideation, and immersion, storytelling, and visualisation. Other modules include iterative design and sustainability, MVP and NPD, agile design, and data-driven innovation.

Through the elaborate course structure and learning tools, the institute is aiming to develop a human-centred approach as one makes and tests new products and services. It also looks at building customer-centric and innovative prototypes. Further, the candidate can learn about the role of innovation in the digital age and how to promote disruptive innovation. Lastly, the candidate will be capable of creating unique ideas to maximise business effects.