IIT Delhi Signs MoU With Abu Dhabi Education Dept to Set up International Campus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Ministry of Education in India. The partnership aims to establish an international campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi. This comes after IIT Madras recently launched its first-ever global campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, East Africa.

“This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing together two leading educational entities to foster academic excellence and promote cultural exchange. By extending IIT Delhi’s renowned educational expertise to Abu Dhabi, the new campus will provide an unparalleled opportunity for students in the region to access world-class education and cutting-edge research facilities," reads the official press release.

Meanwhile, the new international campus will be headed by a woman director for the first time. Prof Preeti Aghalayam, dean of the School of Science and Engineering at IIT Madras will take charge of the Zanzibar campus as its director. The institute will initially be offering 50 seats for the BS course and 20 seats for the M Tech course.

The selection process for admission to IIT Madras’ Zanzibar will include a screening test — which is an aptitude test, covering mathematics, science, English, and analytical ability. Those who clear the exam will be called for interviews with faculty. Students who have cleared class 12, or equivalent in the past three years are eligible to apply to the BS programme while those with a four-year UG degree in any engineering or science discipline may apply to the MTech programme.