1-MIN READ

IIT Delhi Students Protest Mess Fee Hike, Institute Forms Panel To Address Issue

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 15:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Students put up posters and sat outside the administrative building to stage the protest (Representative Image)

Students put up posters and sat outside the administrative building to stage the protest (Representative Image)

The student protesters claimed that the mess fee had been hiked from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per semester, which was the highest among all IITs in the country

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, students staged a protest on campus on Monday against a hike in mess fees, following which the administration formed a joint committee to address the issue.

The protesting students alleged that the mess fee has been hiked from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per semester. They claimed the mess fees at IIT Delhi was the highest among the IITs in the country.

“The IIT Delhi administration held a meeting with the students today to look into some mess fee-related concerns expressed by them. In the meeting, it was decided to form a joint committee of representatives of students concerned and the administration,” a senior institute official said.

“This joint committee will work on finding ways towards reducing the mess fee. It will also do a comparative study of mess fess in other large metro cities. It is important to note that messes in various hostels at IIT Delhi are run by students through their elected representatives, who also have transparent access to the mess accounts,” the official added.

The students put up posters and sat outside the administrative building to register their protest.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
