IIT Delhi to Host Open House for JEE Advanced 2023 Qualified Female, PwD Candidates Tomorrow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise an open house for female candidates and persons with disabilities who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2023 tomorrow, June 24, in the hybrid mode. The candidates will get an opportunity to interact with the deans, IIT Delhi faculty members, and student volunteers representing various academic departments to understand the academic and career prospects in various disciplines, the institute said. The open house-related activities will start at 9 am.

The open house will help the candidates to learn about the various scholarships, fellowships, and other resources to support a student’s academic journey at IIT Delhi. During the hybrid event, candidates can also interact with current students to know about their first-hand experiences of campus life and extracurricular activities.

Further, candidates can take a tour of the institute, during which they can explore the various campus facilities, including the library, hostels, eateries, and other infrastructure that facilitates an excellent learning experience, the IIT said. “The event, organised by the Initiative for Gender Equity & Sensitisation (IGES) and the Office of Accessible Education (OAE) at the institute, holds immense significance for promoting diversity and gender equity at IIT Delhi," the institute said in a press release.

“The Open House will allow the attendees to learn about the vibrant academic and extracurricular life on the IIT Delhi campus. The institute is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for students to thrive,” Prof Shuchi Sinha, Convenor, IGES said.

“The institute aims to provide accommodations and ensure an accessible learning environment for Students with Disabilities on the campus. The open house will give students a glimpse of the inclusive culture we intend to foster in the institute,” Prof Vikram Singh, Faculty Advisor, OAE said.