IIT Delhi's 54th Convocation: Over 2,350 Graduating Students to Receive Degrees

Over 2,350 UG and PG students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be awarded degrees during the 54th convocation ceremony on August 12, an official said on Thursday. Dr Gagandeep Kang, an eminent virologist and professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, will be the chief guest at the convocation.

Meritorious students will be awarded the President’s Gold Medal, the Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medal and the Institute Silver Medal. “We will also honour its esteemed alumni with the prestigious alumni awards," Banerjee said.

The distinguished alumni awardees are Ashutosh Sabharwal (Professor, Rich University, Houston), Pawan Kumar Jain (MD, INOX Air Products), Nalin Shinghal (CMD, BHEL), Aarti Gupta (Professor, Princeton University) and Gurtej S Sandhu (Senior Fellow and VP, Micron Technology).

“Over 2,350 graduating UG and PG students will be awarded degrees during the convocation ceremony. During the 54th convocation ceremony, graduates of the first batch of M.Tech in Electric Mobility, Interdisciplinary M.Tech in Cyber Security, Masters in Public Policy, Master of Science in Research (MSR) in Materials Science and Engineering and Joint PhD programme with the University of Queensland, Australia, will be awarded their degrees," IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said at a press conference.