IIT Gandhinagar to Host Online JEE Open House Tomorrow, Launches BTech in Artificial Intelligence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will conduct a virtual JEE Open House tomorrow, June 21 for IIT aspirants who have cleared JEE Advanced 2023. The open house will include sessions with the director, deans of academic and student affairs, heads of counselling, and career development services.

Students and their families can interact with the faculty, students, and alumni of IIT Gandhinagar virtually. “Students will be able to learn about the ethos of the institute, the vision, and the structure of its innovative academic programmes including double major and dual degree programmes, liberal policy for branch or programme change, scholarships, and financial support," the IIT said.

Further, the session would also focus on opportunities for UG research, international internship, on-campus employment, future career development and entrepreneurship, as well as student life on campus and several extra-curricular initiatives like a new state–of–the–art sports infrastructure and arts activities. “The prospective students will be in a position to make an informed choice in selecting their branches and institution after attending this session," the institute added.

Besides, IIT Gandhinagar is also launching a BTech programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI) this year. The institute will also start BTech-MTech dual degree in mechanical engineering. With this, the institute has added about 80 new seats in the undergraduate programmes at IITGN, it said.

“The institute is rapidly expanding its intellectual capital, research and educational facilities, and physical infrastructure. The undergraduate curriculum was revised this year to adapt to rapidly-evolving technology. With the introduction of BTech in AI, we will enable students to build systems that harness data collection and computation to solve important global challenges. Apart from statistical and computational techniques, this programme emphasizes the responsible use of AI and the development of interdisciplinary domain knowledge. The Institute has also recently inaugurated ‘Gordhanbhai B Gelot Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to foster a diverse and collaborative ecosystem in the fields of data sciences, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and applied mathematics,” said Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar.