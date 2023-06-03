IIT Guwahati And Edureka Launches Six Months Cloud Computing Advanced Certificate course

IIT Guwahati with Edureka has launched a six month advanced certification course in Cloud Computing. Being a practical and highly engaging in nature, this course offers hands-on training on cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Besides undergraduate degree holders, aspirants who have completed class 12th and any diploma holder with basic programming knowledge can apply to this course.

The advanced certificate program in cloud computing includes:

● Cloud Computing Foundations

● Architecting Cloud Solutions using AWS

● Managing and Monitoring Cloud Solutions using AWS

● DevOps and Containers in Cloud

● Migrating On-premises Infrastructure to Cloud

● Designing Cloud Solutions using Microsoft Azure

● Architecting with Google Cloud Platform

During the course, students will be tasked with real-life projects and case studies which equips them with the skill set required in the domain of cloud computing. Applicants will also receive an opportunity to join a global community of learners and receive career assistance from Edureka during the course. Upon completing the course, students will receive an industry- recognized certificate from both IIT Guwahati’s E&ICT Academy and Edureka.

Highlighting the benefits of the course, Mr. Vineet Chaturvedi, CEO Edureka, said, “Our program has been designed to provide professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the rapidly growing field of cloud computing. With a focus on practical, hands-on learning, our program covers a wide range of topics, including cloud architecture, security, deployment, and management, and is taught by experienced professionals from the industry."

“One of the key strengths of our program is the partnership we have developed with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati. As one of the top 10 engineering colleges in India and among the top 150 universities in Asia, IIT Guwahati brings world-class academic expertise and resources to our program. By combining their academic excellence with our practical, industry-focused approach, we have created a program that is truly unique and offers unmatched value to our learners,” said Mr. Vineet Chaturvedi.