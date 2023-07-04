IIT Guwahati Launches Online BSc Hons in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching an online Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree Programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on the online learning platform Coursera.

Applications for the BSc (Honours) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence programme open on July 19, 2023, and classes are scheduled to start in October 2023. Interested students can apply at the official website- iitg.ac.in/acad/ to apply for this programme.

To implement NEP 2020 recommendations, IIT Guwahati is opening up access to the complete online degree programme through multiple admissions pathways. Anyone after Class 12 or its equivalent, with mathematics as a compulsory subject, can apply. Those eligible and registered for JEE Advanced (in any year) will get direct admission, while those without can complete an online course and gain entry based on their performance.

The degree rewards learning throughout with multiple exit options. Learners can exit the programme by converting their credits into a certificate, diploma, degree, and, ultimately, an honor’s degree. To maximize flexibility and engagement, online courses are primarily asynchronous, enabling students to learn at their own pace, while optional campus visits provide opportunities to engage with faculty and peers.

Students build a coding foundation before progressing to specialized subjects, including generative AI, deep learning, computer vision, and data mining. They enhance their learning through group projects, real-world case studies, and internships. Industry micro-credentials are offered in the program and recognized as prior learning, enabling students to expand job-relevant knowledge.

“This programme teaches students the digital skills they need to thrive in the modern workforce. They graduate knowing how to implement the latest AI and data science techniques in any field, setting them up for success in their careers,” said Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati.

Graduates can pursue more than 4,00,000 open roles in India, including AI engineer, data engineer, ML engineer, and data analyst. Students receive job placement support from IIT Guwahati and access to Coursera’s skill-based recruitment platform, Coursera Hiring Solutions.

Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer, Coursera said “AI is transforming the world, and we need professionals who can harness this technology. With multiple pathways to admissions, more students can apply and take hold of their futures.”