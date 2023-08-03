IIT Guwahati to Offer Certification Course in Cloud Computing and DevOps for Professionals

To address the rising need for digital competence in the Indian job market, the Electronics and ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati has teamed with Simplilearn, an online learning platform, to develop a unique Professional Certificate Programme in Cloud Computing and DevOps. This joint initiative seeks to provide professionals with the skills they need to flourish in the fast-changing digital world.

The extensive 6-month blended learning programme provides a variety of instructional tools, including live online seminars, self-paced videos, hands-on assignments with over 40 projects, sandboxed cloud labs and 3 industry-oriented Capstone projects. Through real-world Capstone projects that are intended to give hands-on experience and practical application, ambitious professionals and existing Cloud and DevOps practitioners will have the chance to improve their knowledge and competence.

AWS Cloud Formation, SQL, Azure Resource Manager, AWS IAM, Virtual Machines, and DNS are among the main tools covered in the programme. Learners will explore into essential subjects such as AWS and Azure Cloud Fundamentals, AWS Solutions Architect, Cloud Computing Capstone Project, DevOps on AWS, Azure Administration, and Azure Solution Architect.

Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, remarked that Cloud Computing and DevOps have emerged as critical capabilities that Indian firms seek from their employees to promote corporate development and success.

“In response to this demand, we are delighted to collaborate with E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, on the Cloud Computing and DevOps professional certificateprogramme. This programme will enable learners to proactively stay ahead of the curve and effectively upskill with highly sought-after skills, ensuring their competitiveness in the job market,” Narayanan added.

Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, associate professor at IIT Guwahati, shared his thoughts on the collaboration and said that the programme focuses on Cloud Computing and DevOps, ensuring high-quality upskilling for individuals hoping to establish promising careers in these expanding fields.

“The Cloud Computing and DevOps market in India is experiencing exponential growth and presenting a plethora of job opportunities. As the interest among young professionals to upskill in these domains continues to surge, there is a clear need for a comprehensive program that equips learners with the essential knowledge and skills, ” said Trivedi