IIT Guwahati to Set up Research and Healthcare Facility, PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII) at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati. The event will take place on April 14, 2023, during his visit to Guwahati on the auspicious occasion of Bihu. The facility is being set up in collaboration with the Government of Assam to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science.

Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone during his visit to AIIMS Guwahati in the presence of Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam; Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam; Dr. Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, Govt. of India, and Keshab Mahanta, Minister, Medical Education and Research, Assam.

Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute is envisioned to be a centre of excellence for innovation of cutting-edge health technologies and advancing boundaries of knowledge in frontier areas of medicine. The institute will be an integrated campus with an R&D block, an academic institution for health human resources including PG and Ph.D. programs, and ancillary support.”

IIT Guwahati is working as a catalyst to revolutionise the health sector in the northeast region. Under this, IIT Guwahati is progressively participating in multiple initiatives to contribute in improving the health sector in the region. The upcoming multi-specialty hospital at IIT Guwahati to inculcate next-generation scientific and technological innovations in the area of healthcare.

IIT Guwahati is working towards augmenting critical science research initiatives in genomics, developmental biology, health care and bioinformatics and flexible electronics, among numerous other areas.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati researchers have developed a new form of a semiconductor earlier, that can be used to identify trace chemicals using a technique called Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS). This finding can help in the development of SERS techniques that are cheaper and more reliable than existing ones.

