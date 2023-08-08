IIT Hyderabad MTech Student Dies by Suicide Due to Mental Stress

In yet another incident, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad has died by suicide allegedly due to mental stress. Mamitha Nayak (21) was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday night. Hailing from Odisha, she had joined MTech first year last month.

Her classmates found her hanging from the ceiling fan. They alerted the hostel authorities and they in turn informed Sangareddy rural police. Her body was shifted for autopsy.

Police have reportedly found a suicide letter from her room in which she wrote that no one was responsible for her suicide. She wrote that she was taking the extreme step due to mental stress.

IIT Hyderabad is located at Kandi in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad.

This is the second suicide by a IIT Hyderabad student in less than a month.

D. Karthik (21) had died by suicide by drowning in sea at Visakhapatnam as he was depressed over his backlogs.

A student of B. Tech (Mechanical) second year, he had left the campus on July 17. His body was recovered on Visakhapatnam beach on July 25.

The student, who hailed from Miryalguda in Nalgonda district, was upset over being unable to clear the backlogs in examinations.

Four students of IIT Hyderabad have died by suicide in a year. In September last year, Megha Kapur (22), a native of Rajasthan, had jumped to death from a lodge in Sangareddy town, near IIT Hyderabad campus

She had completed B. Tech from IIT-H three months ago and was staying in a lodge.

In August, G. Rahul, a native of Nandyal in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh and a second-year M. Tech student, hanged himself in his hostel room.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)