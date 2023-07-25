CHANGE LANGUAGE
IIT Hyderabad Student Dies by Suicide in Visakhapatnam

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

IANS

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 14:36 IST

Hyderabad, India

A student in BTech (mechanical) second year left the campus on July 17. His phone was also switched off (Representational Image/ANI)

The body of Karthik (21) was found at a beach in Visakhapatnam. He was suspected to have died by suicide

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, who went missing last week, was found dead here on Tuesday. The body of Karthik (21) was found at a beach in Visakhapatnam. He was suspected to have died by suicide.

Police shifted the body to King George Hospital for autopsy and took up an investigation.

A student in B. Tech (Mechanical) second year left the campus on July 17. His phone was also switched off.

On receipt of the information from the IIT authorities, his parents rushed to the institute on July 19. They lodged a complaint with the Sangareddy rural police.

Police and the student’s family members searched him at various places.

During the investigation, police traced the mobile phone signal to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

A team of policemen along with Karthik’s parents left for Visakhapatnam. The student hails from Miryalguda in the Nalgonda district.

IIT Hyderabad is located at Kandi in Sangareddy district.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
