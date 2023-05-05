IIT ISM Dhanbad Announces Vacancies For 40 Posts; Know Eligibility, Last Date to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, is inviting applications for several positions. Eligible candidates can submit an application on their official website, iitism.ac.in. Through this drive, the institute aims to recruit resources for a total of 40 vacant posts. Candidates must be below the age of 30 to be considered for the aforementioned career opportunity, according to the IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 statement. Interested and qualified people must submit an online application via the official website before or latest by the given deadline. The official IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 release states that the deadline for submitting an online application is July 12, 2023.

For the positions of Junior Technician (Library), Assistant Security Inspector, Assistant Security Inspector, and Junior Assistant (Hospitality), Indian applicants who meet the qualifications may submit applications to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad. Interested candidates can get detailed knowledge about salary, age limit, and other details, in this article.

Post Name and Vacancies for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023:

According to the official IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 announcement, the job title of the position and the number of openings are listed below:

Assistant Security Inspector- 02

Assistant Security Inspector- 20

Junior Technician (Library)- 04

Junior Assistant (Hospitality)- 14

To apply for all the posts, the candidate will also have to deposit the prescribed fee. This fee will also be deposited online only.

Age Limit for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023:

According to the official IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 announcement, applicants for the aforementioned employment position must be under the age of 30 years.

Salary for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023:

According to the official IIT Dhanbad Recruitment, the selected candidates for the given position will get a monthly salary on Payscale Level 3.

Application Fees for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023:

According to the official IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 announcement, applicants for the aforementioned position have to submit Rs. 500 as an application fee.

How to Apply for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023:

Qualified candidates must submit an online application through the website before the deadline, per the official IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 statement. Other application formats won’t be taken, either. The application must be submitted online by July 12, 2023.

