IIT JAM 2023 Counselling 2023 Registration Begins, First Admission List on June 1

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has started the online counselling process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023). Candidates, who had qualified for the cut-off marks in the entrance test for admission into post-graduate courses at IIT, can take part in the counselling by filling out the application form on the JOAPS official portal at joaps.iitg.ac.in.

The last date for candidates to register for IIT JAM 2023 Admission is April 25, 2023. The first admission list for JAM 2023 will be released on June 1, and the deadline to submit the application fee against the first admission list is June 7, 2023. The IIT JAM counselling process will be conducted over four rounds.

IIT JAM 2023 Counselling 2023 Registration: Eligibility

To be eligible for admission to IITs through JAM 2023, candidates must have completed their undergraduate degree or be in their final year of study, with proof of passing the degree to be submitted by September 1, 2023. Candidates promoted without a mark sheet must provide a certificate signed by the Head of the Institute stating the subjects studied. Indian degree-holding foreign nationals may also apply, subject to Admitting Institute Policy. Admitted candidates must provide a physical fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner and may be required to undergo a physical fitness test by a medical board. Failure to meet the physical fitness requirements may result in cancellation of admission.

IIT JAM 2023 Counselling 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2023 at jam.iig.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JOAPS candidate portal

Step 3: Now, register yourself and fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and make the payment of the admission fee as prescribed

Step 5: Now, click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further use

IIT JAM 2023 Counselling 2023 Registration: Application Fee

During registration, candidates are required to submit Rs. 750 as the application fee. The admission portal for JAM 2023 will have a pre-filled application form with the candidate’s name, category, date of birth, parent’s or guardian’s name, mobile number, email ID, photograph, and signature.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) which is conducted in seven subjects- Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). The entrance exam was conducted on February 12 this year.

IIT Guwahati is administering the IIT JAM Counselling 2023 to facilitate admissions to 90 postgraduate programs at 21 IITs, comprising over 3,000 seats. IIT JAM 2023 is an entrance examination conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for admission to various postgraduate courses such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS (R), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree

