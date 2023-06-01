IIT JAM 2023 First Admission List to Release Today, Where and How Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is all set to release the first admission list of the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 counselling today, June 1. Candidates who applied for the IIT JAM 2023 counselling will be able to check the admission list on the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the deadline for payment of the seat booking fee for the first admission list is June 7. The second IIT JAM admission list will be released on June 15. The last date to pay the essential fee for seat booking for the second list is June 21. It is important to note that the withdrawal option will open on June 15 and end on July 2.

Meanwhile, the third admission list will be published on June 26 and the deadline for fee submission is June 29. The fourth IIT JAM admission list will be declared on July 7. Candidates will be allowed to pay the fee for it till July 10.

Once the IIT JAM counselling process begins, candidates will be able to select one of three options based on the allotted seats - accept and freeze, accept with upgrade as well as reject and quit.

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: Steps To Check First Admission List

Step 1: Go to the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “JOAPS 2023: Candidate portal” link, when the list is out.

Step 3: On the new page, a login tab will appear. Enter the registered e-mail ID or enrolment ID or registration number, and JOAPS password on the portal. Then click ‘submit’.

Step 4: The first admission list for IIT JAM counselling will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the list.

Step 6: Save a copy of the IIT JAM admission list for counselling process.

IIT JAM 2023: Counselling Fee

Candidates from the General, Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Backward Section (EWS) will pay Rs 10,000 for the IIT JAM 2023 counselling. While, the SC, ST and PwD category students have to pay Rs 5,000.

The Joint Admission test for Masters is an entrance exam conducted every year for students seeking admission into Master of Science and other post-graduate science courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).