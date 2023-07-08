IIT JAM 2023 Fourth Admission List Released At jam.iitg.ac.in; Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, released the fourth admission list of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 counselling on July 7. Candidates can check the fourth IIT JAM 2023 counselling admission list online atjam.iitg.ac.in. As per the schedule, the last date to pay the essential fee for seat booking is Monday, July 10. The third admission list of the IIT JAM 2023 counselling was released on June 27.

The last date for the third admission process was June 29. This year, the Joint Admission Test for Masters was conducted on February 12 as a computer-based test (CBT) held in seven subjects – Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Biotechnology (BT), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH) and Mathematics (MA).

IIT JAM COUNSELLING 2023: STEPS TO CHECK FOURTH ADMISSION LIST

Step 1: Log on tojam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “JOAPS 2023: Candidate portal” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another login window. On the new page, key in your registered e-mail ID or enrolment ID or registration number, and JOAPS password on the portal. Then click on the ‘submit’ option.

Step 4: The fourth admission list for IIT JAM 2023 counselling will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to check all the details and download the admission list.

IIT JAM COUNSELLING 2023: FEE

For the IIT JAM 2023 counselling, students from the General, Economically Backward Section (EWS) and Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) will pay Rs 10,000. ST, SC and PwD category candidates need to pay Rs 5,000 as a counselling fee.

The entrance test is conducted annually for candidates seeking admission into the Master of Science and other postgraduate science programmes at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

IIT Guwahati administers the IIT JAM exam and counselling process to facilitate admissions to 90 postgraduate courses at 21 IITs, including over 3,000 seats. IIT JAM 2023 is an entrance test held by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for candidates seeking admission to numerous postgraduate programmes such as MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MSc (Tech), MS (R) and MSc-PhD Dual Degree.