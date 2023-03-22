IIT JAM 2023 Results Out on jam.iitg.ac.in, How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. “Candidates can log in to the Candidate Portal to view their Results,” read the official notice.

Last month, on February 22, IIT Guwahati released the JAM preliminary answer key. Following that candidates were asked to raise their objections from February 24 to February 26. Now, to download the JAM 2023 results, candidates need to provide their e-mail ID, enrolment ID, or registration number and password. The scorecards will be issued on April 3.

As per the official website, the admission process will begin on April 11 and conclude on April 25. The JAM 2023 scorecard can be used for students seeking admissions to more than 2,300 seats of Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs)- IIEST, DIAT, NITs, IISc, JNCASR, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, and SLIET.

IIT JAM 2023 Result: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link provided for IIT JAM Result 2023.

Step 3: On the new window, enter your login credentials on the portal.

Step 4: The IIT JAM 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

IIT Guwahati conducted the IIT JAM exam on February 12 in two sessions. The computer-based test was held in 7 different subjects which include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), and Physics (PH). The Joint Admission Test is a national-level exam that is conducted every year by one of the IITs for students seeking admission to M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other postgraduate (PG) courses at IITs and IISc Bangalore.

