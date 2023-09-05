IIT JAM 2024 Registration Begins Today at jam.iitm.ac.in, Steps to Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will commence the application process for IIT JAM 2024 today, September 5. Candidates can visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in to apply for the Joint Admission Test for masters. The last date to apply for the examination is October 13. The date on which the examination will be conducted is February 11 and the results will be announced on March 24. The admit card will be made available on the official website on January 8.

Candidates who have finished an undergraduate degree or are currently enrolled in the final year of the undergraduate programme are eligible to apply for the IIT JAM 2024 session.

IIT JAM 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1- Go to the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, locate the IIT JAM 2024 registration link.

Step 3- Register yourself by entering the basic details about yourself like name, date of birth, etc. and click on submit

Step 4- Log into the account using credentials.

Step 5- Put in the details in the application. After filling out the application form, go through it carefully and see whether all the details entered are correct or not.

Step 6- Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7- Pay the application fees. There are multiple options to pay the application fee Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, etc. Choose the suitable option and pay the required application fee.

Step 8- Click on submit and download the page. After you press submit, the application form will be exhibited on the homepage.

Step 9- Keep a printout with yourselves for future purposes.

IIT JAM 2024: Application Fees

To apply for one paper, the candidates have to submit the application fee of Rs 900 for female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates. While the application fee for two papers is Rs 1250 for female, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates. For others, it is Rs 1800 for one paper and Rs 2500 for two papers. The fee for changing the examination centre cities test papers, category, and gender is Rs 300 apart from the applicable difference in the application fee.

JAM 2024 will take place for seven subjects, also referred to as Test Papers. The test papers include Mathematics (MA), Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). English is the language of the medium for all test papers. On February 11, the exams will be conducted in two shifts 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.