IIT JAM 2024 Registration Process to Begin Tomorrow at jam.iitm.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will begin the registration of the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2024 tomorrow, September 5. The application process will continue till October 15 on the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in. This exam is held every year for candidates interested in getting admission to MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, MSc (Tech), MS (R), and MSc-PhD dual degree courses at IITs.

Students must have completed a bachelor’s degree in subjects like mathematical statistics, geology, biotechnology, chemistry, and physics to apply for IIT JAM. The exam will be conducted on February 11 in a computer-based test mode that will consist of 60 questions for a total of 100 marks.

IIT JAM 2023: How to Apply

Step 1:Go to jam.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Register yourself. Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Step 3: Upload the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Save and download for future use.

The IIT JAM 2024 admit cards will be accessible from January 8. As per the exam pattern, it will have seven UG-level test papers, and the exam will be computer-based. The seven papers include – Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Biotechnology (BT), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH) and Mathematics (MA). There will be MCQs, Multiple Select Questions (MS), and Numerical Answer Type Questions in this test. Candidates may take one or two test papers, but they must be careful while selecting the second test paper to prevent clashes.

A total of 68,274 candidates had registered for the IIT JAM 2023, out of which 54,714 appeared for it. The entrance exam is held for students seeking admission to more than 3,000 seats in various postgraduate (PG) programmes at IITs. Apart from IITs, there are more than 2,300 seats at various Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), such as NITs, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, IISc, DIAT, JNCASR, SLIET that will also be filled through the exam.