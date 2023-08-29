IIT JAM 2024 Registration to Begin Next Week, Exam on February 11

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will be conducting the Joint Admission Test (JAM) for the year 2024. The registration process for JAM 2024 will start on September 5, and continue until October 15. Those who have completed their undergraduate studies or are in their final year of study are eligible to apply. Registration will begin on the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.

This exam is held for candidates interested in admission to IITs. The test is for students who want to study MSc, M.Tech, or PhD courses at prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and ISCs in India. To participate, candidates need to sign up with their name, mobile number, and email ID. Then select the test paper and exam city you prefer, and provide a photo, signature, and SSC standard details. All the important information regarding the exam, such as the exam date, how to apply, who can apply, and more, will be available on the official website.

“Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to (1) M. Sc., (2) M.Sc. (Tech), (3) MS (Research), (iv) M Sc. -M.Tech. Dual Degree, (v) Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and (vi) M.Sc. - Ph D. Dual Degree, at the ITs for taking up science as a career option for the students," states the official notice.

IIT JAM 2023: How to Apply

To fill out the IIT JAM application form steps are given to apply for a smooth process:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of IIT JAM 2024 — jam.iitm.ac.in.

Step 2: Fill in the application form with necessary details.

Step 3: Now, upload the latest passport photo with signature, and category SC, ST and PwD.

Step 4: To proceed further pay the application fee.

Step 5: Finally submit the application form.

For IIT JAM 2024, students need to have completed a bachelor’s degree in subjects like mathematical statistics, geology, biotechnology, chemistry, and physics. IIT JAM is a computer-based exam that will have 60 questions for 100 marks.

JAM 2024 will be conducted likely on February 11. Admit cards will be accessible from January 8. In seven UG-level test papers, the exam will be computer-based. There will be MCQs, Multiple Select Questions (MS), and Numerical Answer Type Questions in this test. Candidates may take one or two test papers, but they must be careful while selecting the second test paper to prevent clashes.