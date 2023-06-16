JEE Advanced 2023 Results To Be Declared On This Date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 for candidates on June 18. The official website, jeeadv.ac.in, will have an active link to download the JEE Advanced 2023 results once they are announced.

Therefore, it is important to be attentive on June 18 and promptly download the JEE Advanced result. Also, it is advised to carefully review the scores and ensure that the personal information printed on the scorecard is accurate.

The organising authority will publish the final answer keys of JEE Advanced 2023 simultaneously with the results on the official website. Candidates are advised to download both the JEE Advanced 2023 results and the answer key.

Once the results are declared, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 procedure will commence. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) process will commence at 5:00 pm on June 19, 2023.

According to information provided by IIT Guwahati, approximately 1,95,000 students registered for the entrance exam. Those who took the exam are eagerly awaiting their scores to be revealed. The JEE Advanced 2023 took place on June 4 in two sessions, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (Paper 1) and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Paper 2).

Besides, IIT Patna will organise an open house for JEE Advanced 2023 qualifiers. The purpose of this event is to give potential students a thorough understanding of the college and its offerings. The open house will take place on June 20 starting at 10:30 am. Students can participate either by using the URL mentioned on the poster or by using the provided meeting link and password.

Here are the instructions to download the JEE Advanced 2023 result online, once it is available:

1. Visit the official exam website, jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the relevant link labelled “JEE Advanced 2023 Result" on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password, in the provided fields to access the result.

4. The JEE Advanced scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

5. Carefully review your scores and select the download option.

6. Save a copy of the result to your device for future reference.