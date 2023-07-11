IIT JEE: When To Start Preparation And What Is The Ideal Approach?

IIT JEE is one of the most coveted entrance exams by engineering aspirants in India. Clearing JEE Main and Advanced opens doors to prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs and IIITs. One of the most important decisions for students and parents is determining when to start preparing for IIT JEE and which class to begin the preparation.

When To Star IIT JEE Preparation:

Securing admission to an IIT requires students to be in the top 20 percentile of the JEE Main exam. IIT JEE preparation can commence as early as Class 8 to Class 12. The earlier one starts preparing, the more beneficial it becomes. Beginning in Classes 8, 9 and 10 is often referred to as the IIT JEE foundation, focusing on building fundamental skills. For many aspirants, Class 11 is considered the ideal time to initiate JEE preparation.

From Which Class Should One Start Preparing For IIT JEE:

Many students begin preparing for JEE after their Class 10 board exams or at the beginning of Class 11. At this stage, students opt for PCM subjects and align their preparation with the IIT JEE syllabus. If a student has a clear goal of pursuing IIT from an early age, they can also join a foundation course as early as Class 8, 9 or 10.

Starting JEE preparation during the 8th, 9th, or 10th grades does not necessarily involve studying advanced JEE-level concepts and topics. It primarily focuses on developing time management skills, discipline, following a routine and establishing a strong foundation of basic concepts.

Benefits Of Early IIT JEE Preparation:

Early exam preparation helps in career planning and fosters the development of analytical and critical thinking skills. This gives students an edge over others to do well in the entrance exam. While starting as early as the Class 6 grade may be excessive but waiting until the Class 11 might not be ideal either. Finding the right timing is crucial for optimal skill development and effective exam preparation.