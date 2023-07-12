IIT Jodhpur Collaborates With Zoological Survey Of India To Study Thar Ecoregion Fauna

The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) and the Zoological Survey of India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on mutually beneficial initiatives centred on collecting, analysing, and exchanging data on Thar Ecoregion fauna.

As a result of the partnership, it will be possible to conduct cooperative research excursions, identify Thar ecoregional fauna, and create climate change models centred around ecological phenomics. To promote a higher level of long-term conservation of animal genetic resources in the Thar region, the association will also support the implementation of specialised cooperative research initiatives and capacity-building workshops in the fields of systematic zoology and conservation.

The Zoological Survey of India has the biggest collection of fauna in South and Southeast Asia. Given that India is home to more than 100,000 different animal species, ZSI has added numerous new and unique species.

While signing the Memorandum of Understanding, Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director of IIT Jodhpur, shared his views on the partnership and stated, “This collaboration will lead to this growth of science in a multidisciplinary sense across the country using AI and Data Science as well as various aspects of engineering and technology which is going on to enhance the efforts in terms of conservation of flora and fauna of the country."

IIT Jodhpur has pledged to work towards introducing new technologies and innovations in the field of conservation biology and to try to find and establish this type of repository not only in physical space but also in digital space as a significant and beneficial impact on scientific advancement. Chaudhury continued

