IIT Jodhpur Launches Masters in Design Programme, Students From Any Background Can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur is set to launch Masters in Design (MDes) programme called XR Design from the academic year 2023-24. The course is open to students from various backgrounds, including graphic design, architecture, and engineering. Students will work with industry-standard software and hardware, such as Unity, Unreal Engine, Maya, and various headsets, to create immersive experiences, the institute said.

The programme focuses on teaching students how to design immersive experiences that incorporate virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality elements, for a variety of applications such as training in healthcare and retail, automotive simulations, digital twins in manufacturing, remote collaboration in workplaces as well as gaming and entertainment, said the institute.

The applications for the XR Design programme have begun at sola.iitj.ac.in. The last date to register is May 21. The first semester will commence on July 202. For self-sponsored seats, the online application link will remain active till May 14.

“This is in accordance with the Government of India’s mandate to create manpower in the areas related to AR/VR technologies. This innovative programme is designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving field of extended reality (XR) design. XR Design is a unique programme that blends traditional design principles with cutting-edge technology to prepare graduates for the future of design," the institute said.

“XR Design is a response to the growing demand for designers who can create immersive experiences that go beyond the limitations of traditional modes," said Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur. He further added, “The programme will equip graduates with the skills they need to create meaningful and engaging experiences that will change how we interact online."

“I think this course is good and timely. Students need to go beyond traditional mobile and web UX as the future is beyond it,” says Keyur Sorathia, Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati. The programme will be steered by a select group of knowledgeable faculties–many of them from other IITs–and industry experts who have come together expressly to make this programme a success.

