IIT Jodhpur Launches Online MBA Programme in FinTech, Cyber Security for Working Professionals

The School of Management and Entrepreneurship at the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur invites applications for admission to the MBA program in Fintech and Cybersecurity (online) for working professionals. The primary objective of the program is to address the skill demands of the rapidly growing FinTech industry, both in India and globally. The program adopts an application-oriented teaching approach, utilizing case studies and real-world examples.

The last date to apply for this course is June 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online for admission into the MBA program (online) in Fintech and Cybersecurity before the deadline on oa.iitj.ac.in. Online classes will commence from July 2, 2023.

The curriculum is designed to provide a strong management foundation, complemented by specialized and advanced courses in the fields of FinTech and Cybersecurity. Each term incorporates a mandatory on-campus immersion element, enabling students to engage in face-to-face interactions with their fellow classmates and professors. Students enrolled in the program have the option for an accelerated as well as a slow-paced mode in completing the requirements for the degree program.

top videos

Eligibility criteria includes a Bachelor’s degree of a minimum 4-year duration in engineering or technology with 60 per cent marks in aggregate (55 per cent for SC, ST, and PWD). Further, the candidate must be a full-time employee with at least two years of experience in a relevant industry.

Talking about the significance of the course, Prof. Sangeeta Sahney, Head, School of Management and Entrepreneurship, IIT Jodhpur, said, “India is amongst the fastest growing FinTech markets in the world. The markets work efficiently when information is immediately available and is accurate. Given the complexity of the financial market infrastructure, there are significant threats to the financial markets that stem from cyber vulnerabilities. We at SME, are proud and happy to launch the MBA in FinTech and Cybersecurity. An MBA from an IIT is even more perfect because of the transdisciplinary nature that the ecosystem provides and the networks that students can build for themselves.”