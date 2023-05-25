IIT Jodhpur's PG Diploma In Data Science and Engineering Allows Accelerated M.Tech Degree

IIT Jodhpur, in partnership with Future Technologies, has unveiled an innovative Post-Graduate Diploma (PG Diploma) program in Data Science and Engineering. This groundbreaking initiative, exclusively designed by the esteemed faculty of IIT Jodhpur, aims to equip students with comprehensive skills and knowledge in the field of data science. The 12-month program not only grants valuable expertise but also offers 35 academic credits, which can be seamlessly transferred towards the completion of a two-year M.Tech degree at IIT Jodhpur, effectively reducing the program duration to a single year. This accelerated path not only saves time for aspiring technocrats but also presents a cost-effective alternative by curbing M.Tech program fees.

Distinguished faculty members of IIT Jodhpur, renowned for their proficiency, will be actively involved in delivering the program. With over 300 learning hours, the curriculum encompasses a diverse range of topics vital for modern data scientists. Live online classes will provide interactive learning experiences, while master classes led by top industry experts will offer valuable insights into real-world applications. Additionally, students will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in campus life for approximately 30 days, fostering a rich learning environment.

Scheduled to commence on 1st August, the PG Diploma program will embark on an educational journey aimed at honing essential skills in data science and engineering. Key areas of focus include autoML, Assistive AI Scalability, and Commercialization of ML Solutions. By mastering these cutting-edge domains, students will be equipped to meet the ever-growing demands of the industry. The program places significant emphasis on big data, cloud-based data engineering, MLOps, machine learning, and AI, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the digital era.

This latest offering from IIT Jodhpur signifies the institute’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and keeping pace with the rapidly evolving technological landscape. With the collaboration between IIT Jodhpur and Future Technologies, aspiring data scientists and engineers can now embark on an expedited journey to earn a prestigious M.Tech degree while gaining practical exposure and industry-relevant skills.

As the program prepares to kick off in August 2023, students across the nation eagerly await the opportunity to seize this transformative educational experience offered by IIT Jodhpur.