IIT Kanpur announces Open House For Qualified Candidates of JEE Advanced 2023

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) is hosting an interactive Open House session for all qualified candidates of JEE Advanced 2023 on June 20, 2023. This hybrid-mode session is envisioned with a holistic objective to provide an excellent opportunity for prospective students to engage with the IIT Kanpur fraternity and gain valuable insights into the institute’s offerings, including its curriculum, scope after graduation, and other relevant details.

The Open House seeks to showcase the institute’s front foot approach in academics as well as research and innovation across sectors. The Institute Tour will commence by 1:30 pm on June 20, 2023, from L-17, Lecture Hall Complex, IIT Kanpur. The hybrid-mode session is scheduled on the same day at 4:00 PM through Zoom.

Prospective students can look forward to an interactive session where they can engage directly with the Director of IIT Kanpur, respective Deans, Chairperson of Students’ Placement Office, and interact with student representatives as well.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur said, “The Open House at IIT Kanpur is a platform through which, we envision to offer aspiring students the opportunity to explore our institute’s dynamic academic environment. We are excited to welcome qualified candidates of JEE Advanced 2023 to engage with our deans and faculty, get their queries addressed, and to help them understand how IIT Kanpur can be a perfect destination to shape their academic and professional journey.”