IIT Kanpur Invites Applications for 8 e-Master Degree Courses, GATE Scores Not Required

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting applications for new cohorts of eight eMasters degree programs in Economics and Finance in Business; Economics, Finance & Data Analysis; Economics, Finance, and Public Policy; Quantitative Finance and Risk Management; Financial Technology and Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Communication Systems, and Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management.

The application deadline for the July 2023 intake for the programs is May 12, 2023. The executive-friendly eMasters degree programs do not require a GATE score for applying and can be pursued while being already employed. The flexibility of completion between 1-3 years is an added bonus of these unique programs.

The IITK eMasters degree programs launched in 2021, are designed to address the talent gap in core areas of communication systems, fintech, business finance, public policy, data science, analytics, construction, cybersecurity, and power regulations.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, says, “The rapid growth of India’s economy and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in various industries has created a talent gap that needs to be addressed. IIT Kanpur’s eMasters degree programs have witnessed terrific participation from working professionals looking to upskill themselves. The first batches of the programs completed the academic requirements within a year itself. These relatively new programs are designed to make the workforce agile and future-ready.”

Some estimates suggest that the global communications market is expected to reach around $400 billion by 2030, while opportunities for skilled professionals in finance sector, data analytics, and fintech startups are set to grow manifold.

The industry-relevant programs offer the scope of self-paced learning, coupled with a high-impact format with weekend-only live interactive classes. The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused real-world curricula are taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. These also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur.

Participants of the program get access to the IIT Kanpur placement cell, incubation cell, and alumni network, making it a rich career advancement and networking experience. As a part of the immersive learning experience, participants get to visit the IIT Kanpur campus to meet the eminent faculty and network with experienced professionals.

Professionals opting for these programs gain multidimensional expertise to overcome challenges required to shape the future of the country. Unlike most other diploma or professional courses, the eMasters degree program at IIT Kanpur also gives formal Senate-approved degrees at the convocation.

