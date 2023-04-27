IIT Kanpur Launches Cybersecurity Skilling Programme, Anyone Can Apply

IIT Kanpur’s C3iHub, a cybersecurity Technology Innovation Hub, formally inaugurated its Cybersecurity Skilling Programme with support from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). The C3iHub-incubated start-ups Threat Guardians Pvt Ltd and Worker Union Support provide additional assistance to the Cybersecurity Skilling Programme.

The C3iHub Cybersecurity Skill Programme was officially launched at the IIT Kanpur Outreach Center in Noida by Chief Guest Vijay Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

The programme focuses on models, tools, and techniques for enforcing security and strives to provide students with a greater grasp of the technological fundamentals of cyberspace and cyber problems. It also introduces real-time cybersecurity approaches and procedures.

With free enrollment for SC/ST students and a nominal charge for students from the unreserved category, the programme caters to all students and professionals. The deadline for registration to this programme is April 30. The 8 weeks long Cybersecurity Skilling Programme will be offered online, allowing students from anywhere in the nation to enrol.

The course includes live classes, online assignments, and practical training. Students will obtain a C3iHub certificate upon completion of the programme, which will add credibility to their professional profile. Internship opportunities will also be available to the top 100 students.

Sampla lauded C3iHub in his address for its contribution to the realm of cybersecurity as well as its efforts to educate and strengthen students in this field of study. He additionally spoke about several initiatives run by India’s National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

“The Programme will help students learn from a basic to an advanced level of cybersecurity, which will make them future-ready,” stated Prof. Manindra Agrawal, project director of C3iHub.

C3iHub identifies security flaws in vital cyber-physical systems, creates security solutions to fix the flaws, seeds start-ups and collaborates with industry to commercialise the security tools, and trains the next generation of cybersecurity researchers.

